FACTBOX-Soccer-Average temperatures in World Cup hosts Qatar

Oct 1 (Reuters) - European soccer federations agreed last month that it would be "impossible" to stage the 2022 World Cup finals in Qatar in the summer as originally planned due to the searing heat even though the organisers have promised to build air-conditioned stadiums. FIFA will discuss the issue on Friday. Here is a look at Qatar's average temperatures throughout the year in degrees Celsius: Month Daily Minimum Daily Maximum Jan 12.8 21.7 Feb 13.7 23.0 Mar 16.7 26.8 Apr 20.6 31.9 May 25.0 38.2 Jun 27.7 41.2 Jul 29.1 41.5 Aug 28.9 40.7 Sep 26.5 38.6 Oct 23.4 35.2 Nov 19.5 29.5 Dec 15.0 24.1 For a related graphic, see link.reuters.com/cyg53v (Compiled by David Cutler, London Editorial Reference Unit; Editing by Clare Fallon)