October 1, 2013 / 1:08 PM / 4 years ago

FACTBOX-Soccer-Average temperatures in World Cup hosts Qatar

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 1 (Reuters) - European soccer federations agreed last
month that it would be "impossible" to stage the 2022 World Cup
finals in Qatar in the summer as originally planned due to the
searing heat even though the organisers have promised to build
air-conditioned stadiums. FIFA will discuss the issue on Friday.
    Here is a look at Qatar's average temperatures throughout
the year in degrees Celsius:
    Month    Daily Minimum   Daily Maximum 
    Jan          12.8             21.7
    Feb          13.7             23.0
    Mar          16.7             26.8
    Apr          20.6             31.9
    May          25.0             38.2
    Jun          27.7             41.2
    Jul          29.1             41.5
    Aug          28.9             40.7
    Sep          26.5             38.6
    Oct          23.4             35.2
    Nov          19.5             29.5
    Dec          15.0             24.1 
    
 (Compiled by David Cutler, London Editorial Reference Unit;
Editing by Clare Fallon)

