Soccer-Brazil metro installs World Cup shirt vending machines

SAO PAULO, May 21 (Reuters) - Fans in Brazil can now buy World Cup shirts while waiting for the metro after a major online retailer installed special vending machines in stations.

Netshoes has supplied machines similar to those used to sell soft drinks and snacks for two metro stations and two private universities in Brazil’s biggest city, Sao Paulo.

The machines, which will also have instructions in English for fans attending next month’s World Cup, sell Brazil’s traditional yellow shirt for just over $100.

“Our delivery was super-quick, now it’s instantaneous,” said Juliano Tubino, Netshoes’ chief marketing officer. (Writing by Andrew Downie, editing by Robert Woodward)