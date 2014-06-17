FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Soccer-Zealous security confiscate TV reporter's shirt-hanger
Sections
Featured
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
Shock Tactics: The series
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Puerto Rico, St. Croix devastated
Hurricane Maria
Puerto Rico, St. Croix devastated
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
June 17, 2014 / 5:05 PM / 3 years ago

Soccer-Zealous security confiscate TV reporter's shirt-hanger

Mike Collett

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, June 17 (Reuters) - Security staff at the Maracana left a TV journalist sweating over his appearance when they confiscated the clothes hanger he was using to keep his shirt pristine for a live TV report.

Bryan Swanson, Sky Sports News’s top reporter at the World Cup, also had a banana taken from his bag two days ago.

”We arrived nice and early to get in through the X-ray machines and metal detectors,“ Swanson expolained. ”We had a banana banned the other day and now they wouldn’t allow me in with a wooden coat-hanger because they said it was a security risk.

“I just want to look as smart as I can and not go on television wearing a crumpled shirt. They allowed me in with all our cables - I could strangle someone with them, couldn’t I?”

A spokesman for the local organising committee said security at the stadium was continually being monitored, and apologised to the reporter for the inconvenience. (Reporting by Mike Collett, Editing by Ossian Shine)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.