Soccer-Zealous security confiscate TV reporter's shirt-hanger

RIO DE JANEIRO, June 17 (Reuters) - Security staff at the Maracana left a TV journalist sweating over his appearance when they confiscated the clothes hanger he was using to keep his shirt pristine for a live TV report.

Bryan Swanson, Sky Sports News’s top reporter at the World Cup, also had a banana taken from his bag two days ago.

”We arrived nice and early to get in through the X-ray machines and metal detectors,“ Swanson expolained. ”We had a banana banned the other day and now they wouldn’t allow me in with a wooden coat-hanger because they said it was a security risk.

“I just want to look as smart as I can and not go on television wearing a crumpled shirt. They allowed me in with all our cables - I could strangle someone with them, couldn’t I?”

A spokesman for the local organising committee said security at the stadium was continually being monitored, and apologised to the reporter for the inconvenience. (Reporting by Mike Collett, Editing by Ossian Shine)