FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
REFILE-Soccer-Spain's World Cup 'debacle' overshadowed by new King
Sections
Featured
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
Reuters Newsmaker
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
The garage science of Tasers
SHOCK TACTICS: READ THE FULL SERIES
The garage science of Tasers
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
Federal Reserve
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
June 19, 2014 / 7:25 AM / 3 years ago

REFILE-Soccer-Spain's World Cup 'debacle' overshadowed by new King

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Fixes typo in fourth paragraph)

MADRID, June 19 (Reuters) - Spanish newspapers mourned the end of the country’s soccer dynasty after the champions’ stunning exit from the World Cup in Brazil though front pages on Thursday were more focused on a new reign - of King Felipe VI.

Champions Spain lost 2-0 to Chile on Wednesday, their glory days consigned to history books on the same day that King Juan Carlos signed his abdication papers, handing over to his heir Felipe who will be sworn in on Thursday.

Spain’s main newspapers, which had splashed headlines about the team’s shock 5-1 demolition to Netherlands last week across their front pages, bemoaned the second ‘debacle’ but mostly relegated the news to inside pages on Thursday.

“The Spanish soccer team that has been the most deserving of a royal farewell ended its fairy tale in an atrocious way, in a world fiasco,” Spain’s leading newspaper El Pais said.

The undisputed kings of global football in the last six years, Spain won the 2008 and 2012 European Championships and their first World Cup in South Africa. But their supremacy is no more and an ageing team needs to be rebuilt.

“Crash! The end of a unique generation,” sports newspaper Marca said.

Spain became the third champions in the last four World Cups to be eliminated at the first hurdle and their departure will almost certainly end the long international careers of their greats Xavi, Iker Casillas and Xabi Alonso.

“It was nice while it lasted,” sports newspaper AS said. (Reporting by Tracy Rucinski, editing by Sudipto Ganguly)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.