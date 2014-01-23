REFILE-Pitbull's "We Are One (Ole Ola)" is official FIFA World Cup song

(Fixes spelling of Sao Paulo in paragraph 2)

By Julia Fioretti

LONDON, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Pitbull’s “We Are One (Ole Ola)”, featuring pop singers Jennifer Lopez and Claudia Leitte, will be the official anthem of the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil.

Soccer’s world governing body FIFA and recording company Sony Music Entertainment chose the song on Thursday which the three stars will perform at the opening ceremony of the World Cup on June 12 at the Arena de Sao Paulo in Brazil.

“I grew up in a house that loved ‘futbol’, so I am thrilled to be performing at the World Cup Opening Ceremonies with Pitbull and Claudia Leitte,” said Jennifer Lopez in a statement released by Sony announcing the choice of song.

“This is an amazing celebration of global unity, competition and the sport,” said the U.S. singer and actress, who is of Puerto Rican descent.

The song and music video will be released later this year. The World Cup runs from June 12 to July 13.

U.S. rapper Pitbull, who is originally from Miami, is well-known for his 2013 global hit “Timber”, which topped the charts in many countries.

Claudia Leitte is an award-winning Brazilian pop star famed for singing ‘axé’, a popular music genre from Bahia in Brazil.

“In my many visits to (Brazil) I’ve seen and heard a lot about the great Brazilian music tradition and it gives me great pleasure to see a Brazilian artist at the heart of this song,” said FIFA General Secretary Jérôme Valcke.

The official anthem of the last World Cup in 2010 in South Africa, “Waka Waka (This Time for Africa)” by Colombian singer Shakira, became a global hit. (Reporting By Julia Fioretti; Editing by Gareth Jones)