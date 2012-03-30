European Broadcasting Union gets exclusive World Cup deal

LONDON, March 30 (Reuters) - The European Broadcasting Union, which represents the continent’s national media organisations, has won exclusive media rights for the 2018 and 2022 soccer World Cup tournaments, the EBU said on Friday.

The deal covers the rights for 37 countries in Europe and represents a significant extension of the EBU’s current contract with soccer’s governing body FIFA for the media rights to the 2014 World Cup, which will be held in Brazil.

As a result of the deal, nearly 40 EBU members will provide substantial free-to-air coverage of most matches in the next three FIFA World Cups, the EBU added. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Greg Mahlich)