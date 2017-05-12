PARIS May 12 ALD, the car leasing unit of
French bank Societe Generale (SocGen), said on Friday
it has registered its intention with the French markets
regulator AMF for a flotation.
SocGen, JP Morgan and Credit Suisse have been appointed as
global coordinators for ALD's initial public offering, three
sources familiar with the matter told Reuters earlier this week.
The business could be valued at between 6 billion euros and
9 billion euros ($9.8 billion) in the IPO, the sources said.
SocGen plans to sell a 20-25 percent stake in ALD.
"The completion of the contemplated listing is subject to a
number of factors including, among others, receiving the AMF’s
visa on the prospectus ... and the admission to trading on the
regulated market of Euronext Paris as well as favourable market
conditions," the company said.
(Reporting by Maya Nikolaeva; Editing by Muralikumar
Anantharaman)