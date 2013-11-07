SocGen, C.Agricole agree to swap assets in strategy shift

PARIS, Nov 7 (Reuters) - French banks Societe Generale and Credit Agricole agreed to an asset swap on Thursday in a bid to narrow their business focus as they prepare to woo investors in a tough economic environment.

The deal, unveiled alongside their quarterly results, will see SocGen buy its smaller rival’s 50-percent stake in their jointly owned Newedge broker for 275 million euros ($372 million). Credit Agricole, meanwhile, will buy 5 percent of their Amundi asset-management venture for 337.5 million.

The deal would leave SocGen with all of Newedge, which offers greater exposure to foreign-exchange and commodities markets, and Credit Agricole with 80 percent of Amundi.

SocGen said it expected its core Tier 1 capital ratio under Basel III - a closely watched metric that tracks banks’ ability to absorb losses - to fall by 10 basis points as a result. Credit Agricole said the deal would be “positive” for its own ratio. ($1 = 0.7392 euros) (Reporting by Lionel Laurent and Matthias Blamont; Editing by James Regan)