#Credit Markets
June 1, 2012 / 9:59 AM / in 5 years

SocGen CEO - bank union not crisis solution -paper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, June 1 (Reuters) - A banking union in the euro zone would not solve the crisis of confidence in sovereign debt in the region, the head of French bank Societe Generale told Le Monde newspaper in an interview published on Friday.

Frederic Oudea added in the interview that there was no collective effort by French banks to study ways of dealing with a possible Greek exit from the euro currency, saying each institution had to manage its own risks.

On the question of a banking union, Oudea told Le Monde: “A banking union does not provide an answer to the question of the crisis of confidence in sovereign debt.”

The European Commission said on Wednesday in annual economic recommendations that the euro zone should move to a banking union and consider directly recapitalising banks from its permanent bailout fund. (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Blaise Robinson)

