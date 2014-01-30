FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SocGen in talks with regulator over chairman-CEO split
Sections
Featured
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
U.S.
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
Breakingviews
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 30, 2014 / 4:16 PM / 4 years ago

SocGen in talks with regulator over chairman-CEO split

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Societe Generale, France’s No. 2 listed bank, said on Thursday it was in talks with the French regulator over the timing and application of new legislation that would require it to split the roles of chairman and chief executive.

“We are in contact with the ACPR (France’s banking and insurance regulator) to examine the methods and the timetable for applying the European directive,” a SocGen spokeswoman said in an e-mailed statement.

“Any change over time in the governance of the group will be considered in an organised fashion and respect best practices with regard to corporate governance.” (Reporting by Lionel Laurent and Matthias Blamont; Editing by James Regan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.