SocGen says to take charges for Newedge, own debt

PARIS, Jan 16 (Reuters) - French bank Societe Generale said on Wednesday that it planned to write down as much as 384 million euros ($513 million) in goodwill on its 50 percent stake in brokerage Newedge.

Responding to a Reuters report on disclosures made to analysts by Chief Financial Officer Bertrand Badre, the bank also said it expects to take a charge of more than 605 million euros because of the rising value of its own debt. ($1 = 0.7492 euros) (Reporting by Christian Plumb; Editing by James Regan)