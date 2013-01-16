FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SocGen says to take charges for Newedge, own debt
January 16, 2013 / 4:11 PM / 5 years ago

SocGen says to take charges for Newedge, own debt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Jan 16 (Reuters) - French bank Societe Generale said on Wednesday that it planned to write down as much as 384 million euros ($513 million) in goodwill on its 50 percent stake in brokerage Newedge.

Responding to a Reuters report on disclosures made to analysts by Chief Financial Officer Bertrand Badre, the bank also said it expects to take a charge of more than 605 million euros because of the rising value of its own debt. ($1 = 0.7492 euros) (Reporting by Christian Plumb; Editing by James Regan)

