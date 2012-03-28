SocGen to unveil revamped investment bank -source

PARIS, March 28 (Reuters) - Societe Generale plans to present its restructured corporate and investment banking business early next week as it reorganises to cope with the euro zone debt crisis and tougher upcoming Basel III capital rules, a person familiar with the matter said.

The revamp is designed to help the French bank cope with a drop in corporate and investment banking revenue, as well as structural changes to the market that will make such activities less profitable than before.

“It’s planned for the start of next week,” the source told Reuters on Wednesday, referring to the presentation of the restructured division.

(Reporting by Julien Ponthus, Matthieu Protard and Christian Plumb; Editing by Daniel Flynn)