FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SocGen to unveil revamped investment bank -source
Sections
Featured
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Yemen
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 17
U.S.
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 17
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
March 28, 2012 / 5:50 PM / 6 years ago

SocGen to unveil revamped investment bank -source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, March 28 (Reuters) - Societe Generale plans to present its restructured corporate and investment banking business early next week as it reorganises to cope with the euro zone debt crisis and tougher upcoming Basel III capital rules, a person familiar with the matter said.

The revamp is designed to help the French bank cope with a drop in corporate and investment banking revenue, as well as structural changes to the market that will make such activities less profitable than before.

“It’s planned for the start of next week,” the source told Reuters on Wednesday, referring to the presentation of the restructured division.

Societe Generale declined to comment. (Reporting by Julien Ponthus, Matthieu Protard and Christian Plumb; Editing by Daniel Flynn)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.