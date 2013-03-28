SocGen closes $2 bln sale of Egypt unit

PARIS, March 28 (Reuters) - Societe Generale said on Thursday it finalised the sale of its entire stake in Egyptian subsidiary National Societe Generale Bank (NSGB) to Qatar National Bank for $2 billion.

The French bank said it would book a net gain of 370 million euros ($473 million) in the first quarter on the deal, which it said would increase the group’s Basel 3 Core Tier 1 ratio by 29 basis points on a pro forma basis at the end of 2013. ($1 = 0.7824 euros) (Reporting by Lionel Laurent; Editing by James Regan)