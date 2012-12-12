FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SocGen sells Egypt arm to Qatar National Bank
December 12, 2012 / 4:51 PM / in 5 years

SocGen sells Egypt arm to Qatar National Bank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Dec 12 (Reuters) - French bank Societe Generale has agreed to sell its majority stake in Egypt’s National Societe Generale Bank to Qatar National Bank for a net gain of around 350 million euros ($455 million).

The transaction, which is expected to close in the first half of 2013, will boost SocGen’s Core Tier 1 ratio by close to 30 basis points by the end of next year under Basel III rules, SocGen said in a statement on Wednesday. ($1 = 0.7693 euros) (Reporting by Lionel Laurent; Editing by James Regan)

