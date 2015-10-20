SocGen wants to cut 2,000 jobs at French retail bank, union says

PARIS, Oct 20 (Reuters) - French bank Societe Generale wants to cut 2,000 jobs and close 400 branches in its French retail banking business, the CFDT union said in a statement on Tuesday.

This follows news last month that the bank was considering closing 20 percent of its roughly 2,000 branches in France.

SocGen was not immediately available for comment.

The bank said last month it planned to cut 420 staff in France as part of a drive to save 850 million euros ($967 million) between 2015 and 2017. ($1 = 0.8792 euros) (Reporting by Julien Ponthus and Maya Nikolaeva; Editing by Andrew Callus)