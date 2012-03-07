FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 7, 2012 / 8:42 AM / in 6 years

SocGen faces fine over lax internal controls

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, March 7 (Reuters) - French financial regulator ACP has found shortcomings in Societe Generale’s internal controls over money laundering and the financing of terrorism, the bank disclosed in a regulatory filing, and could impose a fine.

The ACP opened a “disciplinary procedure” at the end of September following an investigation that focused on SocGen’s private bank, the filing said.

The probe was part of a wider enquiry which is gradually impacting “all large French companies,” SocGen said in the filing dated March 2.

A SocGen spokeswoman declined immediate comment on Wednesday.

Reporting By Christian Plumb and Jean-Michel Belot; Editing by Erica Billingham

