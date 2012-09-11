UPDATE 1-SocGen's Oudea promises "decent" returns ahead

* No precise figure given, Europe environment “pretty tough”-CEO

By Lionel Laurent

PARIS, Sept 11 (Reuters) - France’s No. 2 listed bank, Societe Generale, sees “decent” returns ahead as it sheds assets and beefs up balance-sheet strength to better withstand the economic slowdown, its chief executive told a conference on Tuesday.

Banks across Europe are cutting costs and re-thinking strategy in the wake of the 2008 financial crisis as regulators crack down on risk and as volatile markets rob them of profits.

Although CEO Frederic Oudea held back from giving a precise figure, he made clear profitability beyond 2013 would fall short of pre-crisis levels. The bank is in the final stages of a plan to slash debt, cut risk and preserve cash to soothe investors.

”The road map is very clear,“ Oudea told a Barclays conference in New York. ”We have now to complete our objectives for the end of 2013...and again build a model beyond 2013 to deliver decent profitability.

“Clearly, it will be lower than what it was before the crisis.”

SocGen has previously mooted a return on equity of between 10 and 12 percent in a post-crisis environment, which would be some 5 percentage points below pre-2008 levels.

The bank has put several business lines on the block and could also sell its majority stake in Egypt’s National Societe Generale Bank, a key source of profits for its international retail arm. Oudea said talks with prospective buyer Qatar National Bank were at a very early stage.

Speaking after German rival Deutsche Bank said it would axe more jobs, cut bonuses and sell assets to meet tougher capital rules, SocGen’s Oudea said his bank faced a “pretty tough” economic environment in Europe for the coming quarters.

But the CEO also praised the commitment of governments and the European Central Bank in taking action to keep the euro zone afloat. The promise of further bond-market intervention by the ECB, confirmed on Thursday, has helped lift European bank shares including SocGen by 27 percent since the start of June.

Oudea’s presentation showed SocGen had raised 2.3 billion euros ($2.94 billion) in long-term funding between July 23 and Aug. 27, leading to a total of 16.5 billion raised year-to-date.

SocGen also reiterated the bank’s target of a 9.0 to 9.5 percent core Tier 1 ratio at the end of 2013 under Basel III rules. ($1 = 0.7821 euros) (Editing by James Regan)