SocGen to take 100 mln eur hit on Greek exit
October 19, 2012 / 12:10 PM / 5 years ago

SocGen to take 100 mln eur hit on Greek exit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Oct 19 (Reuters) - French bank Societe Generale said it would take a 100 million-euro ($130.9 million) hit to third-quarter net profit as a result of its sale of loss-making Greek unit Geniki Bank to Greek lender Piraeus Bank .

SocGen added on Friday that there would be “no significant impact on the Group’s capital ratios”.

SocGen said the transaction included a sale price of 1 million euros and total investment by SocGen of 444 million euros.

The deal is expected to close by the end of the year, the bank added in a statement ($1 = 0.7638 euros) (Reporting by Lionel Laurent; Editing by James Regan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
