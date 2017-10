PARIS, Dec 14 (Reuters) - French bank Societe Generale said it finalised the sale of loss-making Greek unit Geniki Bank to Piraeus Bank on Friday.

The key financial elements of the transaction remain the same as announced on Oct. 19, SocGen said, adding that the deal would have “no significant impact” on its capital ratios. (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Christian Plumb)