SocGen CEO downplays Greek CDS hit for banks

PARIS, March 14 (Reuters) - Societe Generale Chief Executive Frederic Oudea said on Wednesday that the triggering of credit default swaps on Greek sovereign debt in the case of a default did not represent a significant challenge for any bank.

Holders of Greek default insurance have secured a payout after Athens used legislation to force unwilling bondholders to take losses, although the level of payout on the net $3.16 billion of outstanding Greek CDS contracts has yet to be determined. (Reporting by Matthieu Protard; Editing by James Regan)