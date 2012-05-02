SocGen seen reporting lower first-quarter profit

* Q1 results due 0500 GMT

* Asset sales, one-off costs seen weighing on profits

* Fixed-income, equity trading volumes seen down on year

* Net income seen at 755.8 mln euros, down 17.4 pct

* Revenue seen at 6.2 bln eur, down 7.1 pct

PARIS, May 3 (Reuters) - France’s No.2 listed bank, Societe Generale, is expected to report a drop in first-quarter earnings on Thursday as restructuring costs, asset sales and jittery financial markets weigh on its corporate and investment banking unit.

The bank, which reports results at 0500 GMT, is expected to post quarterly net income of 755.8 million euros ($999.6 million), down 17.4 percent year-on-year, according to the Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S mean average of seven analyst estimates.

Revenue is seen at 6.2 billion euros, down 7.1 percent, according to the same data. Fixed-income and equity trading volumes, a key driver of investment bank sales, are not expected to match a strong performance in the same period last year.

Following an early-year rally driven by an unprecedented injection of cheap funds from the European Central Bank, the STOXX Europe 600 bank index has fallen 15.2 percent since March highs. SocGen’s shares have fallen by 30.3 percent.

Along with domestic rivals like BNP Paribas and Credit Agricole, SocGen is slashing debt to improve its balance sheet strength after a flare-up of the euro zone debt crisis last year sharpened investor focus on French banks’ relative reliance on wholesale funding markets.

Investment banks across Europe are also slimming down to better cope in a sluggish economic recovery and meet tougher capital requirements under Basel III bank rules.

Germany’s Deutsche Bank missed expectations for first-quarter profit on the back of one-off charges, though Britain’s Barclays outperformed with an investment bank rebound.

French banks are also facing a potential threat to their earnings in the shape of centre-left presidential candidate Francois Hollande, the pollsters’ favourite to win at the ballot box on Sunday, who has pledged to curb banks’ risky activities.

Although the architect of Hollande’s programme has said his government would lean more towards a functional separation of banks’ retail and risk-taking activities than a more radical split, investor sentiment is sensitive to political uncertainty as the euro zone’s debt crisis simmers.