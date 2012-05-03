FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SocGen Q1 profit falls 20.1 pct, hit by one-offs
#Credit Markets
May 3, 2012 / 5:10 AM / in 5 years

SocGen Q1 profit falls 20.1 pct, hit by one-offs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, May 3 (Reuters) - French bank Societe Generale reported a 20.1 percent fall in net profit for the first quarter on Thursday, hit by the cost of selling assets and other one-off charges as it sought to strengthen its balance sheet in a slowing economy.

France’s second-biggest listed bank reported quarterly net income of 732 million euros ($963 million). Analysts had been forecasting 748.1 million, according to the Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S average of seven estimates.

Revenue fell 4.7 percent to 6.3 billion euros. This was better than the Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S average estimate of 6.2 billion.

SocGen said it had sold 6.4 billion euros’ worth of assets during the first quarter to cut debt, which pushed up its core European Banking Authority Tier 1 capital ratio - a key metric of banks’ ability to withstand losses - to 9.4 percent. ($1 = 0.7603 euros) (Reporting by Lionel Laurent and Matthieu Protard; Editing by James Regan)

