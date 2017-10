PARIS, May 22 (Reuters) - Societe Generale is aiming to resume paying a dividend for 2012 after it scrapped its 2011 payout to save cash and bolster its balance sheet, its chief executive said on Tuesday.

“I emphasise our target to restore a dividend payment for 2012,” Frederic Oudea told the French bank’s annual shareholder meeting. (Reporting by Lionel Laurent and Matthieu Protard; Editing by Christian Plumb)