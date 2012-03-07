FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SocGen says cooperating in Libor, Euribor probes
March 7, 2012 / 11:47 AM / 6 years ago

SocGen says cooperating in Libor, Euribor probes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, March 7 (Reuters) - Societe Generale is among financial institutions that have been contacted by U.S. and European regulators as part of probes into the setting of interbank lending rates, the French bank said in its annual report.

“Societe Generale and other financial institutions have received requests for information from U.S. and European regulators as part of inquiries into information submitted to the British Bankers’ Association regarding the calculation of some Libor rates and information submitted to the European Banking Federation regarding the calculation of the Euribor rate, in addition to operations involving derivatives indexed to these same rates,” SocGen said.

“Societe Generale is fully cooperating with these authorities.”

