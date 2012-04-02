FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SocGen revamps investment bank to save costs
#Financials
April 2, 2012 / 1:25 PM / 6 years ago

SocGen revamps investment bank to save costs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, April 2 (Reuters) - Societe Generale, France’s second-biggest listed lender, on Monday announced fresh management changes at its corporate and investment bank and the merger of several divisions to help save costs in a tough environment.

Joining the investment bank’s executive committee are several bankers such as Richard Paolantonacci, who heads a new unit managing balance-sheet resources, as well as Finance Director Vincent Mortier and the head of Lyxor Asset Management.

SocGen also said it was regrouping equity capital markets inssuance, M&A advisory and dedicated client services under two business lines, Corporate Finance and Financial Institutions.

Reporting by Lionel Laurent; Editing by Christian Plumb

