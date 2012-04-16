FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Fund to call for separation of powers at SocGen AGM
Sections
Featured
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Yemen
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Wildfires kill 17 in California
U.S.
Wildfires kill 17 in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 16, 2012 / 2:40 PM / 5 years ago

Fund to call for separation of powers at SocGen AGM

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, April 16 (Reuters) - Activist fund PhiTrust said on Monday it had gathered the necessary shareholder backing to call for a vote on the separation of chief executive and chairman positions at French bank Societe Generale’s annual shareholder meeting.

The volatile business of corporate and investment banking is “too risky” to be put in the hands of the combined chairman-and-CEO position currently held by Frederic Oudea, said Luis de Lozada, legal director for PhiTrust.

“We have the necessary capital ... We hope this resolution will be approved,” de Lozada said, adding PhiTrust had the backing of 0.57 percent of SocGen’s capital. (Reporting by Lionel Laurent)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.