Ivory Coast's Socgen profit jumps 46 percent in 2012
June 17, 2013 / 3:36 PM / 4 years ago

Ivory Coast's Socgen profit jumps 46 percent in 2012

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ABIDJAN, June 17 (Reuters) - The Ivorian unit of Societe Generale reported a 2012 full year net profit 23.31 billion CFA francs ($47.43 million) on Monday, up from 15.98 billion CFA in 2011, according to a statement published on the West African BRVM bourse’s website.

The company will pay out a gross dividend of 6,350 CFA francs per share for 2012, compared with 3,990 CFA for 2011.

The bank was forced to shut down operations for two months during the country’s violent post-election power struggle in early 2011, severely impacting profits.

$1 = 491.4460 CFA francs Reporting by Loucoumane Coulibaly; Editing by Joe Bavier

