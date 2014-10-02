FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SocGen's Ivorian unit sees first semester profit leap 167 pct
October 2, 2014 / 12:16 PM / 3 years ago

SocGen's Ivorian unit sees first semester profit leap 167 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ABIDJAN, Oct 2 (Reuters) - The Ivory Coast unit of Societe Generale, SGBCI, said on Thursday its first-half net profit jumped 167 percent to 13.62 billion CFA francs ($26.24 million) on the back of increased revenues.

Turnover increased to 33.89 billion CFA francs from 30.33 billion the previous year, a statement on the West African BRVM stock exchange’s website said.

“Due to additional revenue coming from the replacement of a part of treasury surpluses, controlling of interest charges and a rebound in commissions and other products, turnover grew 11.7 percent...as a result profit increased sharply,” it said. (1 US dollar = 519.1200 CFA franc) (Reporting by Loucoumane Coulibaly; Editing by Joe Bavier)

