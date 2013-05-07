FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SocGen confirms eyeing up to 700 job cuts -CNBC
May 7, 2013

SocGen confirms eyeing up to 700 job cuts -CNBC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, May 7 (Reuters) - Societe Generale is in talks with unions to cut up to 700 job cuts in its home market, Deputy Chief Executive Severin Cabannes told CNBC.

Reuters exclusively reported last month that SocGen was eyeing between 600 to 700 cuts at its central back-office operations.

“We are in the process of discussing with unions (in order) to reduce between 600 and 700 headcount...in France,” Cabannes said in an interview broadcast on Tuesday. (Reporting by Lionel Laurent; Editing by Christian Plumb)

