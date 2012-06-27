FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kerviel should serve 5-year jail term -prosecutor
June 27, 2012 / 10:22 AM / in 5 years

Kerviel should serve 5-year jail term -prosecutor

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, June 27 (Reuters) - Former Societe Generale trader Jerome Kerviel should serve five years in prison for his role in France’s biggest-ever rogue trading scandal, the prosecutor told a Paris court on Wednesday.

Kerviel is appealing a three-year jail sentence handed down in 2010, as well as an order to repay SocGen 4.9 billion euros ($6.1 billion) lost by the French bank when it closed the trader’s massive risky bets in 2008.

In the original case, the prosecutor had called for Kerviel to spend at least four years behind bars. The final verdict delivered by the presiding judge demanded three.

“Your decision will have to set an example and be dissuasive, whether all those who see Jerome Kerviel as a victim of finance like it or not...he is a victim only of himself,” the prosecution counsel said in the summing up on Wednesday.

