FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
French court rules SocGen fired ex-trader Kerviel without cause
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Future of Money
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Energy & Environment
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
TECHNOLOGY
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 7, 2016 / 11:55 AM / a year ago

French court rules SocGen fired ex-trader Kerviel without cause

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, June 7 (Reuters) - Societe Generale fired former trader Jerome Kerviel without real and serious cause, a French labour court ruled on Tuesday, ordering the bank to pay him 450,000 euros ($510,255), according to his lawyer and a court official.

A SocGen spokesman said the bank would appeal the decision.

Kerviel was sentenced to three years in jail after being convicted by a Paris court in October 2010 for breach of trust and fraud in the loss of billions of euros in trades.

Kerviel lawyer David Koubbi told Reuters the court decision "tore apart the story which Societe Generale has presented from the beginning". ($1 = 0.8819 euros) (Reporting by Sophie Louet, Chine Labbe and Julien Ponthus; Editing by Leigh Thomas)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.