Ex-Socgen trader Kerviel should not have to pay bank damages -prosecutor
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
Business
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
Gotta have faith: The rise of religious ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
Gotta have faith: The rise of religious ETFs
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Energy & Environment
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
June 17, 2016 / 1:26 PM / a year ago

Ex-Socgen trader Kerviel should not have to pay bank damages -prosecutor

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VERSAILLES, France, June 17 (Reuters) - Former Societe Generale trader Jerome Kerviel should not have to pay any damages for the losses incurred by his actions in light of deficient control procedures at the bank, a French public prosecutor said on Friday.

The prosecutor was speaking before an appellate court in Versailles, near Paris.

Kerviel, 39, was sentenced to three years in jail after being convicted by a Paris court in October 2010 of breach of trust and fraud in the loss of 4.9 billion euros in equity derivatives trades that went terribly wrong in 2008. (Reporting by Simon Carraud; writing by Michel Rose; editing by Andrew Callus)

