UPDATE 2-Prosecutor says Kerviel shouldn't have to pay SocGen damages

* SocGen says surprised, will await judge’s ruling

* Minister: Ruling for Kerviel would cancel SocGen tax break

* Kerviel: “I’ve been waiting for this for eight years” (Adds Kerviel quote)

By Simon Carraud and Jean-Baptiste Vey

VERSAILLES, France, June 17 (Reuters) - Disgraced former Societe Generale trader Jerome Kerviel should not have to pay any damages for the losses he caused, a French public prosecutor said, putting at risk a 2.2 billion euros ($2.5 billion) tax deduction the bank has claimed.

The prosecutor, speaking on Friday at an appeals court in Versailles, near Paris, said his recommendation was based on a view that lax controls at the bank allowed Kerviel to commit his fraud.

A judge is expected to rule on the case on Sept. 23.

“In full knowledge of its own organisation’s imperfections and faults, even if not the consequences, Societe Generale left the field open for Jerome Kerviel to act illegally,” Prosecutor Jean-Marie d‘Huy told the court after a three-day hearing.

“I therefore recommend the court dismisses the damages demanded by Societe Generale,” he said, adding doing so would “send a strong message to banks so that such actions can no longer happen.”

Kerviel, 39, was sentenced to three years in jail after being convicted by a Paris court in October 2010 of breach of trust and fraud over 4.9 billion euros ($5.5 billion) of losses from equity derivatives trades in 2008.

Budget Minister Christian Eckert said the French government would reclaim a 2.2 billion euro tax deduction the bank made after the losses if the judge ruled in Kerviel’s favour.

Kerviel was initially ordered to repay the whole sum, but rulings have since struck down that decision. The Versailles court is due to decide what damages he should pay.

“I don’t believe my ears. I’ve been waiting for this for eight years,” Kerviel told reporters after the hearing.

In another part of his assessment, the prosecutor rejected Kerviel’s argument the bank was aware of his risky gambles on financial markets and covered them up until losses became too big.

SocGen said in a statement it was surprised by the prosecutor’s position and it would await the ruling.