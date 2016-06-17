SocGen faces tax credit recall if Kerviel ruled not liable - minister

PARIS, June 17 (Reuters) - The French government would ask Societe Generale to repay tax deductions awarded following the multi-billion loss caused by former trader Jerome Kerviel should a court confirm he is not liable for it, a minister told Reuters on Friday.

“Should the ruling concluded the 4.9 billion euro sum is cancelled, we would obviously draw all the consequences,” Budget Minister Christian Eckert said on the sidelines of an event.

Asked if that meant paying a 2.2 billion euro ($2.5 billion) tax deduction back to the French tax man, Eckert said: “The adjustment would go in that direction, of course.”

A French public prosecutor said earlier on Friday that Kerviel should not have to pay any damages for the losses he caused, citing deficient controls at the bank as the reason for his call.

The appellate court in Versailles, which has been hearing all parties in the last three days, is expected to rule on the case in the autumn.

SocGen said in a statement that it was surprised by the prosecutor’s position and that it would await the ruling ($1 = 0.8885 euros) (Reporting by Jean-Baptiste Vey; Writing by Michel Rose; Editing by Andrew Callus)