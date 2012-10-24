FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TIMELINE-Traders in trouble
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 24, 2012 / 2:20 PM / 5 years ago

TIMELINE-Traders in trouble

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 24 (Reuters) - Jerome Kerviel, the former Societe Generale trader behind France’s biggest rogue-trading scandal, lost his appeal against a three-year prison sentence. [ID:nL5E8LO9C3}

Here is a look at some rogue trader cases in the last ten years.

Feb. 2002 - Allied Irish Bank said rogue trader John Rusnak had defrauded its U.S. subsidiary Allfirst of $691 million. Rusnak was sentenced to 7-1/2 years in prison after he admitted devising a scheme that netted him $850,000 in salary and bonuses from 1997 to 2001.

July 2006 - David Bullen and Vince Ficarra, two former foreign exchange options dealers at National Australia Bank, were jailed after a 2004 scandal that cost NAB A$252 million ($187 million). They were found guilty of making false trades to safeguard bonuses and hide losses, and joined other former NAB traders Luke Duffy and Gianni Gray in prison. Bullen had already published “Fake: My life as a rogue trader”, about how he had replaced hard drinking and drugs with Buddhism.

Feb. 2009 - Former senior trader at Merrill Lynch in London Alexis Stenfors was banned for at least five years for deliberately overvaluing his trading positions to hide his losses, forcing the U.S. bank to make a $456 million writedown.

Oct. 2012 - Former Societe Generale trader Jerome Kerviel was sentenced to three years in prison by a Paris court in 2010 for his role in a trading scandal and ordered to reimburse the French bank 4.9 billion euros ($6.7 billion). He was found guilty of breach of trust, computer abuse and forgery. He made a final appeal last June, but was sentenced to three years in prison on October 24.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.