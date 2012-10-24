TIMELINE-Traders in trouble

Oct 24 (Reuters) - Jerome Kerviel, the former Societe Generale trader behind France’s biggest rogue-trading scandal, lost his appeal against a three-year prison sentence. [ID:nL5E8LO9C3}

Here is a look at some rogue trader cases in the last ten years.

Feb. 2002 - Allied Irish Bank said rogue trader John Rusnak had defrauded its U.S. subsidiary Allfirst of $691 million. Rusnak was sentenced to 7-1/2 years in prison after he admitted devising a scheme that netted him $850,000 in salary and bonuses from 1997 to 2001.

July 2006 - David Bullen and Vince Ficarra, two former foreign exchange options dealers at National Australia Bank, were jailed after a 2004 scandal that cost NAB A$252 million ($187 million). They were found guilty of making false trades to safeguard bonuses and hide losses, and joined other former NAB traders Luke Duffy and Gianni Gray in prison. Bullen had already published “Fake: My life as a rogue trader”, about how he had replaced hard drinking and drugs with Buddhism.

Feb. 2009 - Former senior trader at Merrill Lynch in London Alexis Stenfors was banned for at least five years for deliberately overvaluing his trading positions to hide his losses, forcing the U.S. bank to make a $456 million writedown.

Oct. 2012 - Former Societe Generale trader Jerome Kerviel was sentenced to three years in prison by a Paris court in 2010 for his role in a trading scandal and ordered to reimburse the French bank 4.9 billion euros ($6.7 billion). He was found guilty of breach of trust, computer abuse and forgery. He made a final appeal last June, but was sentenced to three years in prison on October 24.