a year ago
SocGen says expects no tax impact from court decision on Kerviel
September 23, 2016 / 2:56 PM / a year ago

SocGen says expects no tax impact from court decision on Kerviel

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Societe Generale said on Friday the decision of a French appeals court, which ordered former trader Jerome Kerviel to pay the bank 1 million euros in damages, would have no impact on its tax situation.

"Societe Generale was satisfied with the appeals court decision," the French bank said. "This decision has no impact on Societe Generale's tax situation."

Friday's ruling by the Versailles Court of Appeals is the latest in a series of rulings on the case relating to Kerviel's liability.

SocGen has obtained a 2.2 billion euro tax break in relation to the loss..

The government said on Friday it would ask the tax authorities to investigate the tax implications of the ruling.

Reporting by Maya Nikolaeva

