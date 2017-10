PARIS, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Societe Generale Chief Executive Frederic Oudea declined to comment on the French bank’s internal inquiry into whether it played any part in the Libor rate-fixing scandal, saying only it was ongoing.

“I will not comment...There is nothing new to add,” Oudea told journalists. “These kinds of inquiries are complex.” (Reporting by Lionel Laurent; Editing by Christian Plumb)