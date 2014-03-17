FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SocGen's deputy CEO Sammarcelli to retire
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
A celebrity listing crashes Japanese exchange's party
Future of money
A celebrity listing crashes Japanese exchange's party
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 17, 2014 / 5:47 PM / 4 years ago

SocGen's deputy CEO Sammarcelli to retire

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, March 17 (Reuters) - Societe Generale, France’s No. 2 listed bank, will reduce the number of deputy chief executive officers to two after Jean-François Sammarcelli, head of the French retail business, retires in end-2014.

The board of directors said in a statement that Sammarcelli will step down from his position as deputy CEO on Sept. 1 to become advisor to the chairman.

Bernardo Sanchez Incera will take over the supervision of the French retail banking business in addition to international retail banking and financial services.

The other deputy CEO, Severin Cabannes, will keep his position in charge of finance, risk, global banking and investor solutions.

Reporting by Maya Nikolaeva; Editing by Leila Abboud

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.