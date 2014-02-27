FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Societe Generale to pay $122 mln to resolve U.S. mortgage lawsuit
Sections
Featured
NFL players, owners defy Trump
U.S.
NFL players, owners defy Trump
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Brexit
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 27, 2014 / 7:40 PM / 4 years ago

Societe Generale to pay $122 mln to resolve U.S. mortgage lawsuit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Societe Generale has agreed to pay $122 million to settle a lawsuit by the U.S. regulator for Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac over mortgage-backed securities.

The settlement, announced by the Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) on Thursday, would resolve a lawsuit accusing the bank of misleading the U.S. housing giants in their purchase of $1.3 billion in securities.

The settlement marked the eighth to date by the FHFA, which in 2011 filed 18 lawsuits over some $200 billion in mortgage-backed securities that were at the heart of the 2008 financial crisis.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.