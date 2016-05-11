FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SocGen CEO says not opened offshore companies in Panama since 2012
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Energy & Environment
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 11, 2016 / 9:51 AM / a year ago

SocGen CEO says not opened offshore companies in Panama since 2012

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, May 11 (Reuters) - Societe Generale Chief Executive Frederic Oudea reiterated on Wednesday that it had no offices or staff in Panama as of 2012 and said it was wrong to think the French bank was at the heart of tax fraud.

Oudea told a hearing at the French Senate that SocGen had not set up any offshore companies registered in Panama to manage wealth for clients using Panama law firm Mossack Fonseca since 2012, with one temporary exception.

This was for a Swiss tax resident of Belgian nationality who decided not to use the company after three months, Oudea said.

“No offshore wealth company registered in Panama has been opened using Mossack Fonseca since 2012 with the exception of one company which was closed three months after its creation,” Oudea said. (Reporting by Maya Nikolaeva and Julien Ponthus; Editing by James Regan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.