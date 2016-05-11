French senator says no grounds to pursue SocGen CEO for misleading parliament

PARIS, May 11 (Reuters) - French Senator Philippe Dominati said on Wednesday that he saw no grounds to pursue Societe Generale Chief Executive Frederic Oudea over allegations he misled France’s upper house of parliament in 2012 regarding the French bank’s activities in Panama.

“I see nothing that could lead the Senate bureau to take legal action over this declaration by Mr Oudea,” he told a Senate hearing set up for the CEO to answer questions prompted by the Panama Papers revelations on the world of offshore finance.

“I think I asked very precise questions,” Dominati said, referring to when he was chairman of a Senate inquiry committee into the matter. “I received precise answers from Mr Oudea.” (Reporting by Maya Nikolaeva and Julien Ponthus; Editing by James Regan)