FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
French Senate to decide on SocGen CEO's Panama statements on May 26
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 13, 2016 / 10:30 AM / a year ago

French Senate to decide on SocGen CEO's Panama statements on May 26

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, May 13 (Reuters) - The French senate will decide on May 26 how it follows up on allegations that Societe Generale bank chief Frederic Oudea misled the upper house of parliament in 2012 regarding the bank’s activities in Panama, it said on Friday.

Oudea has been thrust to the fore of a controversy over the use of secretive tax havens since an news syndicate exposed leaked information on the the activities of Panama law firm Mossack Fonseca earlier this year.

At a Senate hearing this week, Oudea reiterated that the bank had no offices or staff in Panama as of 2012, as he had told the Senate committee back at that time. (Reporting by Julien Ponthus; writing by Michel Rose; Editing by Brian Love)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.