FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SocGen toxic assets down 600 mln eur since June
Sections
Featured
Trump lifts foreign shipping restrictions for storm-hit Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Trump lifts foreign shipping restrictions for storm-hit Puerto Rico
Aramco listing reshapes Saudi OPEC oil policy
Energy & Environment
Aramco listing reshapes Saudi OPEC oil policy
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Technology
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 25, 2013 / 9:59 AM / 4 years ago

SocGen toxic assets down 600 mln eur since June

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Sept 25 (Reuters) - French bank Societe Generale has cut its toxic-asset portfolio by an estimated 600 million euros ($810 million) since June, according to a presentation posted on the lender’s website on Wednesday.

The slides of the presentation - due to be delivered by SocGen Chief Executive Frederic Oudea in London at 1030 GMT - said that non-investment grade assets left over from the 2008 financial crisis had fallen to 1.2 billion euros in September from 1.8 billion in June.

The presentation also said that the bank had already raised its long-term funding needs for 2013, with 21.4 billion euros raised from primarily unsecured issuance and private placements. ($1 = 0.7412 euros) (Reporting by Lionel Laurent; Editing by James Regan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.