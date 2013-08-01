FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SocGen Q2 profit more than doubles, trading surges
August 1, 2013 / 5:07 AM / in 4 years

SocGen Q2 profit more than doubles, trading surges

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Societe Generale, France’s No. 2 listed bank, said second-quarter earnings more than doubled after a surge in securities trading and a swing to profit at its foreign retail operations defied Europe’s slump.

Quarterly net income soared to 955 million euros ($1.27 billion) from 436 million in the year-ago period, while revenue slipped 0.6 percent to 6.23 billion, the bank said on Thursday.

Both figures were ahead of analysts’ estimates, according to a poll compiled by Thomson Reuters Eikon, with the average forecast for net profit at 703 million euros and for revenue at 5.88 billion. ($1 = 0.7531 euros) (Reporting by Lionel Laurent; Editing by James Regan)

