SocGen targets more capital, savings as results top expectations

PARIS, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Societe Generale targeted a slightly bigger cushion of capital and higher cost savings as the French bank reported better-than-expected earnings on Wednesday.

The bank said the extra capital would come from retained earnings and that it would not sacrifice its dividend payout target of 50 percent for this and next year.

France’s second-biggest listed bank said it expected common equity tier 1, a measure of high quality capital held by a bank to offset its risks, of close to 11 percent by the end of 2016.

It previously had a target of at least 10 percent but has already reached that, with the level hitting 10.4 percent at the end of the second quarter.

Meanwhile, the group said it planned to carve a further 850 million euros ($925 million) in savings out of its costs by the end of 2017 in addition to the 900 million it is on course to make by the end of this year.

Boosted by a surge in equities trading volumes, the group reported second-quarter net income of 1.351 billion euros on revenue of 6.869 billion euros. ($1 = 0.9186 euros) (Reporting by Leigh Thomas; Editing by James Regan)