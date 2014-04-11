FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SocGen raises stake in Russia's Rosbank
Sections
Featured
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Brexit
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Daimler
April 11, 2014 / 4:30 PM / 3 years ago

SocGen raises stake in Russia's Rosbank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, April 11 (Reuters) - Societe Generale, France’s second-largest bank, said on Friday it had increased its exposure to Russia by raising its stake in Rosbank to 99.4 percent.

Societe Generale said it bought 7 percent of Rosbank’s share capital from Interros group, controlled by Russian billionaire Vladimir Potanin.

The bank said the transaction had a limited impact of a few basis points on the group’s Common Equity Tier 1 ratio, which stood at 10 percent at the end of 2013.

“Societe Generale’s commitment to Russia is part of a long-term vision based on the belief that economic ties between Europe and Russia will strengthen, and that the Russian banking sector has a strong growth potential,” Societe Generale said in a statement. (Reporting by Maya Nikolaeva; Editing by James Regan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.