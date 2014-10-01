FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SocGen CEO - no sign of "discrimination" by Russian authorities
October 1, 2014 / 8:12 AM / 3 years ago

SocGen CEO - no sign of "discrimination" by Russian authorities

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Societe Generale, France’s second-biggest listed lender, said on Wednesday it remained committed to its business in Russia and saw no sign that Russian authorities may impose capital controls.

“It is a view, shared with my banking colleagues in the banking sector in Russia, it is in no interest of Russia to block the flow of financing from the banking market in the current situation,” chief executive Frederic Oudea, speaking in English, told an investor conference in London.

“We see no sign of discrimination by the authorities,” he said in comments broadcast over the Internet.

Russia’s central bank denied a media report on Tuesday that Russia was weighing the introduction of temporary capital controls which had sent the rouble tumbling.

Reporting by Maya Nikolaeva; Editing by Brian Love

