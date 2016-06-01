FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SocGen says Russia's Rosbank investment has not yet paid off
#Financials
June 1, 2016 / 3:16 PM / a year ago

SocGen says Russia's Rosbank investment has not yet paid off

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

PARIS, June 1 (Reuters) - Investments Societe Generale made to take control of Russia's Rosbank have not yet paid off, but the French bank sees the economy stabilising after taking hits from sanctions and low oil prices.

SocGen, which bought into Rosbank in 2006, reported losses in Russia in 2014 and 2015 due to stiff competition from domestic players, mostly state-backed banks, and an unstable economy.

"We have not yet recovered the investment we made in Russia taking over Rosbank," Deputy Chief Executive Severin Cabannes told a conference on Wednesday in a speech broadcast on the bank's website.

"We paid a lot. We consider that in the short term the environment is stabilising in Russia."

Russia has maintained its foreign currency reserves, while inflation has slowed significantly over the year, he added.

Cabannes called the financial situation of its corporate clients "good" and saw no signal to increase loan loss provisions for its retail operations.

"We are very prudent, but we still consider that we can create value now from operations in Russia," Cabannes said.

SocGen has reduced costs, altered strategy to focus on rouble deposits and cut euro funding to its Russian unit as part of a plan to overhaul the loss-making business. (Reporting by Maya Nikolaeva, Editing by Dominique Vidalon/Ruth Pitchford)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
