FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SocGen targets 3 pct annual revenue growth
Sections
Featured
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
BUSINESS
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Daimler
May 13, 2014 / 5:12 AM / 3 years ago

SocGen targets 3 pct annual revenue growth

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, May 13 (Reuters) - Societe Generale, France’s second-largest bank, said on Tuesday it is aiming for 3 percent annual revenue growth over the next three years, helped by retail banking in Eastern Europe, Russia and Africa.

SocGen confirmed its ambitions in Russia after it took a hit from a slide in the value of assets there following unrest in Ukraine between government forces and pro-Russian separatists.

Societe Generale plans to finalise a 1.45 billion euro ($2 billion) cost-cutting programme in 2015 and cap expenses growth at 1 percent a year in a bid to improve profitability in an environment of slow growth in Western Europe.

In its strategic plan, SocGen is targeting return on equity (ROE) of above 10 percent by end-2016 versus an underlying ROE of 8.4 percent in 2013, and aims to increase the dividend payout ratio to 50 percent in 2015 from 40 percent in 2014. ($1 = 0.7270 Euros) (Reporting by Maya Nikolaeva and Matthias Blamont; Editing by James Regan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.