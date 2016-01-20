FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MOVES-Societe Generale names new EMEA loan syndicate head
Sections
Houston residents set to return to work
Harvey aftermath
Houston residents set to return to work
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
Zimbabwe
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 20, 2016 / 10:32 AM / 2 years ago

MOVES-Societe Generale names new EMEA loan syndicate head

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 20 (IFR) - Societe Generale has appointed Laurent Vignon as head of EMEA loan syndicate, responsible for loan structuring, underwriting and distribution in the region.

Vignon will be based in Paris and manage loan syndication teams there and in London and Madrid. He will report to Terence Shanahan, global head of syndicate, and Stephen Swift, deputy global head of syndicate.

Vignon was previously head of EMEA corporate and acquisition loan syndicate, since 2015. He has been at SG since 1989 and has worked in Canada, Paris, London and New York.

He replaces Damien Lamoril, who has been appointed deputy head of risk for SG corporate and investment banking. (Reporting by Steve Slater; Editing by Gareth Gore)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.